Mick Jagger to have heart surgery

Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger is to undergo heart surgery, according to Drudge Report. Mick, 75, is set to have a damaged valve replaced during the operation in New York. The news was announced on Monday, following the cancellation of the band's latest No Filter tour across Canada and America. The Rolling Stones had previously revealed that doctors advised Mick not to go on stage, weeks before the tour was due to start on April 20 in Miami. The report states that Mick should be fully recovered and back on stage by summertime, with heart valve replacement surgery having a 95 percent success rate.

Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger in February

On Saturday, Mick wrote on Twitter: "I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone."

A further statement from the band later on said: "Unfortunately today the Rolling Stones have had to announce the postponement of their upcoming US/Canada tour dates – we apologise for any inconvenience this causes those who have tickets to shows but wish to reassure fans to hold onto these existing tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates which will be announced shortly. Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment. The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible."

