Celebrity daily edit: Cuddles in Copenhagen for Princess Mary, Britney Spears mental health worries - video
In today's Daily Edit we pop over to Copenhagen where Princess Mary has launched an anti-bullying initiative at a school. We also join Queen Letizia in Madrid as she attends a mental health event. Plus we find out why Britney Spears has checked herself into a mental health facility. And we find out who's going on Easter holidays already this week... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
