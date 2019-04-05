Celebrity daily edit: Queen Letizia's digital day out, Tana Ramsay gives birth - video
In today's Daily Edit we join Queen Letizia at the Google Campus in Madrid where she helped launch a new initiative to encourage critical thinking amongst youngsters. We also head to the Natural History Museum with Prince Charles and his sons as they attend the premiere of Sir David Attenborough's new Netflix documentary. Plus we find out which European royal couple's divorce has been finalised. And we congratulate Gordon and Tana Ramsay on the birth of their fifth child... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
