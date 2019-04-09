Celebrity daily edit: Prince Haakon's climate change tour of South Pacific, Princess Eugenie in Vienna - video
In today's Daily Edit we head over to the South Pacific where Prince Haakon of Norway has embarked on a tour which is very reminiscent of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit there last year. We also join Princess Eugenie in Vienna where she made an impassioned speech against slavery. Plus we see what Queen Letizia has been up to in Madrid. And we find out why Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are spending some time apart... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
