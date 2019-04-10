Celebrity daily edit: Queen Maxima dons amazing tiara at gala dinner, latest The Crown casting - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we head to Amsterdam where the Dutch royals donned their finest for a gala dinner. We also find out what exciting project Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have in store. Plus we see who has been cast to play Princess Diana in the fourth series of The Crown. And we find out if Strictly was really behind Rachel Riley's 2013 divorce... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW