Louis Tomlinson details his experience with grief in first aired interview since sister's death

Just days before his younger sister passed away, One Direction star Louis Tomlinson opened up about how he dealt with grief following his mother's death in 2016. In an interview recorded just five days before the death of his sister Félicité, Louis talked about how his new song, Two of Us, was written about his late mum Joanna. "We can all talk about it a little bit more," he told Dan Wootton on Lorraine. "I think that's why I feel good about singing the lyrics because it was a moment for me to speak about it publicly."

"My mum was always obsessed with the idea of me playing piano and they said what about me playing the opening verse on piano," he added. "Normally I might have said no but knowing that she liked that idea... again, I kind of just zoned into that idea and just went for it." On how being a dad to three-year-old Freddie has helped him deal with loss, the 27-year-old explained: "I have said a few times, it's the responsibility side of things that have made the [grief] process a little bit easier for me."

"Every time I spend time with Freddie… you feel so much love and it doesn't matter what's going on," he continued. "In that moment that's all you are thinking about. Those times with him are priceless." Asked what Freddie is like, he replied: "He is well behaved but he is also a little bit mischievous, but in a harmless way. He is really funny and as he is getting older, I am seeing his personality come through. It's so exciting."

Louis' younger sister passed away at the age of 18 after suffering a suspected heart attack in March. Félicité - who was known as Fizzy - was an aspiring fashion designer and influencer with over a million followers on Instagram. Their mother Johannah Deakin died after losing her battle with leukaemia in 2016.

