This Morning's Phillip Schofield mourns sad death Jerry was a much-loved celebrity bodyguard

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield has paid tribute to his friend and former colleague Jerry Judge, who died aged 72 earlier this week. Philip shared the emotional tweet with a photo of celebrity bodyguard Jerry, writing: "I'm so sad to hear that Jerry Judge has passed away. The best and kindest showbiz bodyguard in the business. We had such fun back in the day, the only guy who could get Sinatra out of a bar. Love to his family and friends." TV presenter Andy Peters shared his condolences in response to Phillip's message, saying: "God Bless him. A warm and welcoming face to see." Jerry had also been a bodyguard for celebrities including Johnny Depp, Paul McCartney, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Antonio Banderas and Julia Roberts.

READ: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field tease big announcement – and make another one

Jerry Judge with Johnny Depp

During his 20 years working with Johnny, Jerry managed to get a cameo in Sweeney Todd and he appeared in several episodes of Dr. Who between 1979 and 1984. A spokesperson from Jerry's company Music & Arts Security Ltd released a touching statement, writing: "Music & Arts Founder and Managing Director sadly passed away today. #JerryJudge you were #mrsecurity in the #Entertainment business in the UK a one-off, nice guy, heart as big as a lion great friend over many years #RIP bud will never be forgotten."

READ: This Morning's Eamonn Holmes opens up about the sweet moment his life changed

It's been an eventful month for Phillip, who began legal action after a holiday resort where he had bought a villa went bust. The dad-of-two reportedly lost £1,399,334 and has also instructed a lawyer to try to get his money back along with 500,000 euros in compensation. Phillip and his family regularly holiday in Portugal's Algarve over the summer, so buying property there would have been a no-brainer. Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are also fighting to get their money back on properties that they have bought there - worth almost £2.5million each – along with £430,000 compensation apiece.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.