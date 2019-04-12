Celebrity daily edit: New Baltic sea centre opened by Princess Victoria, Oscar Ramsay's cute new photos - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we join Princess Victoria at the exciting opening of the Baltic Sea Science Centre in Sweden. We also see why Prince Harry was moved at the inauguration of the Future Youth Zone in Barking and Dagenham. Plus we head to Lerma in Spain to see the art exhibition that Queen Letizia took in yesterday. And we can't get over the cute photos of baby Oscar Ramsay that his siblings have been sharing... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW