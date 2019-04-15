Celebrity daily edit: Princess Mary walks on the wild side, Cheryl Cole's baby plans - video
In today's Daily Edit we head to Denmark where Princess Mary had a wild time at the V&A exhibition which is currently on tour there. We find out about Cheryl's plans to give Bear a sibling. Plus we see how Harper Beckham is influencing hairstyles - again! And we offer our congratulations to Lydia Bright's parents who are to marry... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
