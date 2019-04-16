Celebrity daily edit: Queen Maxima shines bright like a diamond, Notre-Dame Cathedral royal messages - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we join the Dutch royals as they head to a concert in honour of King's Day in Amersfoort. We hear the messages of condolences that the British royal family have sent to President Macron and the French people after the devastating Notre-Dame cathedral fire. Plus we join Princess Beatrice and her boyfriend on a night out - with her mother! And we see what busy plans Strictly's Neil Jones has in store... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW