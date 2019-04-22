﻿
Celebrity daily edit: Spanish royals Easter elegance, Molly Hocking's future plans - video

In today's Daily Edit we join the Spanish royals for their Easter mass and see how grown-up Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia are now looking. We also wish The Queen a very happy 93rd birthday for yesterday - and see how she was able to celebrate it with some of her nearest and dearest at the Easter church service. Plus we also wish Princess Isabella of Denmark a very happy 12th birthday. And we find out what The Voice winner Molly Hocking has planned for the future... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

