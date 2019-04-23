Celebrity daily edit: Princess Madeleine posts new family shots, Luke Perry's last Riverdale episode to be aired - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we see the lovely sibling bond that Princess Madeleine of Sweden's children have. We wish Prince Louis a very happy first birthday and see the adorable photos that Kensington Palace have shared of him. Plus we are saddened to hear of the passing of Luxembourg's Grand Duke Jean. And we hear when Luke Perry's last episode of Riverdale will be aired... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW