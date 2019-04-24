Celebrity daily edit: Queen Letizia's literary date, Jack Osbourne's sobriety milestone - video
In today's Daily Edit we join King Felipe and Queen Letizia as they honour 95-year-old Uruguayan poet Ida Vitale. We hear about Prince William's trip to New Zealand. Plus we hear from Serena Williams as she opens up about the Duchess of Sussex's baby shower. And we congratulate Jack Osbourne as he marks 16 years of sobriety... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
