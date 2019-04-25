Celebrity daily edit: Princess Mary sounds off in Denmark, Mrs Hinch in hospital - video
In today's Daily Edit we join Princess Mary as she opens the Danish Science Festival and participates in a sound project. We head to Westminster Abbey where the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex headed to an ANZAC Day service together. Plus we find out who Prince William visited in hospital in New Zealand. And we wish Mrs Hinch all the best as she posts from her hospital bed... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
