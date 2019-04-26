Celebrity daily edit: Princess Elisabeth cools things down in Brussels, Alex Jones on maternity leave - video
In today's Daily Edit we join Princess Elisabeth and her father King Philippe of Belgium as they take part in training at a firefighters' school in Brussels. We find out about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to Frogmore Cottage on Sunday to see Prince Harry and Meghan. Plus we see the latest photo that Stacey Dooley has shared of Kevin Clifton. And we wish Alex Jones all the best as she starts her maternity leave... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
