Mick Jagger pays touching tribute to late girlfriend L'Wren Scott L'Wren would have been 55 on 28 April

Mick Jagger has paid tribute to his late girlfriend L'Wren Scott on what would have been her 55th birthday. On Sunday, the Rolling Stones star uploaded a beautiful picture of the fashion stylist on his Instagram account, and wrote in the caption: "Happy birthday L'Wren." The 75-year-old's post was met with a mass of supportive comments, with his daughter Georgia May Jagger writing: "Love you dada." Fans also commented, with one adding: "What a beauty she was, so sad," while another wrote: "Happy birthday L'Wren. May she rest in peace. You Mick – get well soon." L'Wren was in a relationship with Mick for more than ten years, and tragically took her own life in March 2014.

Mick Jagger paid tribute to L'Wren Scott on her birthday

Following L'Wren's death, Mick posted a statement on his official website, writing: "I am still struggling to understand how my lover and best friend could end her life in this tragic way. We spent many wonderful years together and had made a great life for ourselves. She had great presence and her talent was very much admired, not least by me. I have been touched by the tributes that people have paid to her and also the personal messages of support that I have received. I will never forget her…Mick."

Mick and L'Wren dated for over ten years

At the beginning of the month, Mick underwent heart surgery to replace a heart valve. The operation was a success and the singer thanked his fans for their support soon afterwards. Most recently. Mick's bandmate Ronnie Wood gave an update on the singer's recovery in an interview with HELLO!. He revealed that he and Keith Richards had been keeping Mick entertained by sending him some funny homemade videos. "Sally and I went on a break to the Caribbean with Keith and (his wife) Patti and sent him videos of us playing and singing get well songs on the guitar. That cracked him up. We're all so pleased that he’s doing well," he said.

Since the legendary band postponed their nine-week No Filter world tour due to Mick’s surgery, Ronnie has been channelling his creative energy into painting five Picasso-inspired masterpieces, which pay tribute to the world famous rockers. And they've certainly brought a smile to Mick's face as he recovers. "He was amused and impressed!," Ronnie told HELLO!, adding: "He is doing really well. I spoke to him yesterday and he’s feeling great."

