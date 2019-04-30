SUBMIT your #HellotoKindness nominee in this year’s Star Women Awards 2019 Tell us ALL about the kindest person in your life

This year the HELLO! Star Women Awards have a brand-new category! We are looking for someone who has been nothing but extraordinarily kind to receive this award. We launched this in response to our successful #HelloToKindness campaign – our social media movement that won support from the Duchess of York, the Beckhams and a host of other stars. Do you know someone who has done something extraordinarily kind or positive – who has proved themselves to be a brilliant role model, helped others, or shown great compassion? Or perhaps they have campaigned for positivity and deserve some recognition. If so, get in touch!

The winners of our #HelloToKindness awards will need to be free to travel to London for a star-studded prize-giving lunch which will take place on 25 June. Hosted by Strictly star and newsreader Kate Silverton, and in association with luxury childrenswear retailer Childrensalon, the exclusive event will take place at the luxury 30 Pavilion Road in Knightsbridge.

Plus they will be treated to an overnight stay for two in the capital the evening before the event at the Z Covent Garden, where they will enjoy complimentary unlimited cheese and wine in the Z Hotel restaurant from 5 – 8 pm as well as a continental breakfast the following morning for you and your guest.

They will also win a pampering HELLO!-style makeover thanks to Blow LTD, the UK’s leader in beauty services on demand, before the lunch, where they will rub shoulders with celebrities and toast other winners with Lanson champagne. In addition each lucky winner will bag a £250 voucher from Childrensalon, the world’s leading online multi-brand retailer of luxury designer childrenswear offering pieces from brands including Burberry, Gucci, Givenchy Kids, Moschino and Stella McCartney Kids.

To submit your #HelloToKindness nominee simply fill in the information below and, in 300 words, tell us why they deserve to be in the running. Submit your entry, plus a recent photograph of your nominee.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Entries will close at 23.59pm on 20th May 2019. Entries will not be considered after this date. The top 20 entries in both categories will be submitted to our celebrity panel, who will whittle them down to a shortlist of five which will then go to a public vote. To nominate your Star Mum and your recipient of the #HelloToKindness award, submit your entry (in no more than 300 words), plus a recent photograph of your nominee, or you can write to us at Star Women Competition Entries, HELLO! Magazine, 69-71 Upper Ground, London, SE1 9PQ. If you are nominating your friend or family member by post, HELLO! will not be sending sent photos back to you. There will one winner of the Star Mum award and one winner of the HELLO! to kindness award. They will each win the following: an overnight stay for two at Z Covent Garden including breakfast on the Monday 24th June 2019, a £250 voucher from Childrensalon, hair and make-up from Blow LTD on the morning before the Star Women event on Tuesday 25th June, attendance for two people at the Star Women awards on Tuesday 25th June – which includes a champagne reception and three course dinner at 30 Pavilion road in Knightsbridge. HELLO! will not provide travel costs for the winners, to get to the London hotel or the Star Women event. The voucher from Childrensalon, excludes employees of Childrensalon and their families. The prize is as stated and is not transferable and it cannot be exchanged for cash. Exclusions apply. The voucher will be sent within 30 days of receipt of winners’ contact details. The prize must be claimed within one month of the competition closing; after this period of time the prize becomes void. For full terms and conditions, visit hellomagazine.com/terms.