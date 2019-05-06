Celebrity daily edit: King Vajiralongkorn crowned in Thailand, Duchess of Sussex has baby - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we head to Thailand where three days of traditional ceremonies have culminated in the coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn. Excitement mounts as Buckingham Palace announces that the Duchess of Sussex has given birth! We see the stylish outfit Queen Maxima wowed us with during Liberation Day celebrations in the Netherlands. Plus see how supportive Stacey Dooley is being of Kevin Clifton. And we talk exclusively with Strictly's Amy Dowden who has opened up to us about living with Crohn's Disease... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW