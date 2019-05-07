Celebrity daily edit: Baby Sussex arrives, Charlotte Casiraghi at Met Gala - video
In today's Daily Edit we hear the latest on baby Sussex's arrival. We join Charlotte Casiraghi at the glamorous Met Gala. Plus we offer our congratulations to Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero on their wedding. And we are delighted at the birth of Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer's own 'royal baby'... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
