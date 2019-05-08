Celebrity daily edit: Baby Sussex introduced to world, James Middleton goes Instagram official - video
In today's Daily Edit we get our first glimpse at gorgeous Baby Sussex. We hear what George Clooney has to say about sharing his birthday with the little royal. Plus we join the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they visit a Coastguard team in Wales. And are delighted to see that James Middleton has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
