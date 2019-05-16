Celebrity daily edit: Princess Mary's date with sustainable fashion, Kitty Spencer's new man - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we head over to Denmark where Princess Mary is participating in the very worthy cause of sustainable fashion at the Copenhagen Fashion Summit. We join Queen Maxima of the Netherlands in Ethiopia where she has wrapped up her two day visit on behalf of the UN. Plus we pop over to the ever-glamorous Cannes Film Festival to feast our eyes on some spectacular dresses on the red carpet. And we learn about Lady Kitty Spencer's new partner... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

