Princess Ingrid's puppy love in Norway, the Duchess of Cornwall visits Sussex - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we pop over to Norway to join Prince Haakon, Princess Mette-Marit and their children in celebrations for their National Day. We join the Duchess of Cornwall as she visits local charities and businesses in Sussex. Plus we hear why the Duchess of Cambridge made a special visit to Prince George's school this week. And we see the adorable photo that Eva Longoria posted of her son Santiago from Cannes... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW