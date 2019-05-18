Lady Gabriella Windsor wedding: All the celebrity guests including Pippa Middleton and Sophie Winkleman The wedding will place at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

If there's one thing celebrities love, it's a certainly a royal wedding! On Saturday, several members of the royal family and close friends of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston made their way inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to witness the pair exchange vows. Among the select few to attend included the Duchess of Cambridge's sister, Pippa Middleton, and Sophie Winkleman, who is married to the bride's brother, Lord Frederick Windsor.

The wedding was certainly a smaller affair compared to the last two royal weddings, which also took place here. However, the Queen made a lovely appearance on the day. Lady Gabriella is the daughter of the Queen’s cousin, Prince Michael of Kent. The 38-year-old may not be a working royal, but she instead earns her living as a writer and a senior director for Knightsbridge-based PR firm Branding Latin America, and makes regular appearances with the royal family at events such as Trooping the Colour. She has been pictured on the Buckingham Palace balcony, at Royal Ascot and at polo matches. See which other stars made an appearance…

Pippa Middleton

Pippa, the younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, appeared to be in great spirits as she entered the chapel with her husband James Matthews. The groom was once linked to Pippa. Although their romance didn't last, the pair have been pictured out together on various occasions over the years, including the Cheltenham races in March 2013 and during low-key outings in central London. Both Lady Gabriella and Thomas were guests at Pippa's wedding in 2017.

Carole Middleton

Pippa and Kate's mum Carole made a surprise appearance at St Geroge's Chapel, arriving shortly after Pippa. Carole was accompanied by her husband, Michael Middleton.

James Middleton

James was joined by his stunning girlfriend Alizee Thevenet as they made their way into St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Sophie Winkleman

Sophie, who is the younger sister of Claudia Winkleman, is married to the bride's brother Lord Frederick Windsor. The couple will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary later this year, after marrying in a lavish ceremony at Hampton Court Palace on 12 September 2009.

Julian Fellowes

Julian was one of the first guests to arrive at St George's Chapel. The Downton Abbey creator is married to Emma Joy Kitchener, a Lady-in-Waiting to Princess Michael of Kent, Lady Gabriella's mum.

