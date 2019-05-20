Celebrity daily edit: Couples cuddle up at Cannes, Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we head to Cannes where Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas still appear to be in the honeymoon stage... We adore the new photos of Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George that have been released to coincide with the unveiling of the Duchess of Cambridge's garden at the Chelsea Flower Show - we can't believe how much they've grown! Plus we congratulate Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston on their beautiful wedding day. And we talk exclusively with James Bond creator Ian Fleming's great-niece about how epilepsy is destroying her memory... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW