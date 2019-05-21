Celebrity daily edit: Prince Frederik is a 'Seoul' man, Alex Jones gives birth - video
In today's Daily Edit we find out why Prince Frederik of Denmark calls himself a 'Seoul' man. We see how well supported the Duchess of Cambridge was by the rest of the royal family at the unveiling of her garden at the Royal Chelsea Flower show. Plus we join Prince Charles and Camilla as they visit the Republic of Ireland - their fifth visit there since 2015. And congratulations to The One Show presenter Alex Jones on the birth of her second child... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
