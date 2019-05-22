Celebrity daily edit: Queen Maxima and husband in loved-up Germany trip, Doria Ragland returns to the US - video
In today's Daily Edit we are delighted to see Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander still in the 'honeymoon' stage after 17 years of marriage. We congratulate the Duchess of Cambridge on being invested with the Insignia of a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order. Plus we learn that Doria Ragland has returned to the US. And we hear from Elton John's ex-fiancée about how she would like to see the Rocketman singer again... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
