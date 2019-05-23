Celebrity daily edit: The Queen's trip down memory lane, Danish royals' South Korean trip comes to an end - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we join the Queen as she joins British Airways as they celebrate their centenary. We accompany Princess Eugenie to Buckingham Palace where she handed out Duke of Edinburgh Gold Awards with her aunt and uncle. Plus we find out what Princess Mary and Prince Frederik have in store for them in Denmark after their hectic visit to South Korea. And we find out when Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthew's baby Theodore will be christened - and who will be the godfather... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

