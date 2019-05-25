What is Simon Cowell’s net worth? Find out how the TV judge earnt his millions High trousers, high tax bracket.

Simon Cowell is one of the most recognisable talent show judges in the UK, and is known for his cutting remarks as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, The X Factor, and Pop Idol (and his rather high-waisted trousers…). He’s also a star over the pond, and has appeared in American Idol, The X Factor, and America’s Got Talent. His blunt and controversial opinions have landed him in Time’s ‘100 Most Influential People’ list twice, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and an entry in TV Guide’s ‘60 Nastiest Villains of All Time’ - so how much money has his contentious yet comic personality earnt him? According to Celebrity Net Worth, it’s a staggering £437 million, so let’s take a look at how the pounds mounted up….

Family Life

Simon was born in 1959 in London, but was raised in Elstree, Hertfordshire. His family were affluent enough to send him to Radlett Preparatory School, which is an independent school for school years 1-6, costing £3,365 a term (equating to over £10,000 a year). He then studied at Dover College, with fees ranging from £4,400 to £5,550 a term for day pupils. He left school after O levels and pursued some menial jobs before getting a job at EMI Music Publishing (where his father was an executive).

Television Career

In 2001, Simon landed his first huge judging job - he was on the panel of the first series of UK Pop Idol, plunging him into the spotlight and a much more exclusive tax bracket. His peak salary was reportedly £25 million, and he continued to host the show until 2010. This then landed him his gig on American Idol, which turned him into a US star, and led him to found Syco Entertainment, which has sold over 200 million albums worldwide since 2003. Simon also joined The X Factor in 2004 alongside Sharon Osborne and Louis Walsh as a judge and returned for further series except during 2011 and 2013 (when he had his son, Eric). He also created and produced Britain’s Got Talent, America’s Got Talent, and the X Factor USA, and according to Forbes’ list of highest paid celebrities, his annual salary was $43.5million in 2017.

Property

Like any savvy millionaire, Simon has invested plenty of pounds in property. The presenter owns mansions in Malibu and Beverley Hills, as well as the wealthy Holland Park area of London (although he is selling up there and has reportedly splashed out £15million on a new Wimbledon property). His Malibu beach house cost £18.7million, and includes a swimming pool, spa, and private tennis court (wow!). When will we get our invite…?

Philanthropy

Simon’s wealth has allowed him to donate to causes close to his heart. He’s a supporter of animal rights and donated money to Manchester Dogs’ Home after a fire broke out, and appeared in a PETA video to remind drivers of the dangers of leaving dogs in hot cars during the summer. Simon used his music expertise to produce the single Everybody Hurts to raise money for the victims of the 2010 Haiti earthquake, and also arranged the recording of Bridge Over Troubled Water to raise money for the victims of the Grenfell Tower Fire. He made a personal donation of £118,000 to support the Isreali Defense Forces, as well as taking part in an event raising £15.7million overall. Simon also appeared on Comic Relief Does The Apprentice, and donated £25,000 for a fun fair ticket.

