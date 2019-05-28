Celebrity daily edit: Monaco royals out in force for FI, Alesha Dixon pregnancy news - video
In today's Daily Edit we join the Monaco royals and their cute children at the FI World Championships. We congratulate Alesha Dixon on her pregnancy news. Plus we hear an exciting announcement from James Cordon about Gavin and Stacey... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW