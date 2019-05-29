Celebrity daily edit: Queen Maxima brightens up care home residents' day, Alesha Dixon to return to Strictly? - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we head to the Netherlands where Queen Maxima has opened an innovative care home for the elderly. We hear what the plans are for next week's State Visit of President Trump. Plus we find out if Alesha Dixon is going to return to Strictly Come Dancing judging duties... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

Scroll down for video



WATCH VIDEO BELOW