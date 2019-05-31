Holly Willoughby is unrecognisable in Keith Lemon's amazing throwback from before Celebrity Juice Could they be siblings?

Keith Lemon surprised fans this week by sharing an epic throwback of himself and Holly Willoughby taken over a decade ago. The pair looked very serious – a far cry from their Celebrity Juice appearances – as they attended a music festival. Taking to Instagram, Keith wrote: "Throwback to... maybe 11 years ago???? Me and @hollywilloughby before @celebjuiceofficial was even born."

Fans loved the snap, with many commenting on how beautiful Holly looked then and now. The This Morning star and mother-of-three was pictured wearing oversized sunglasses and various festival wristbands, holding a plastic glass of Pimm's in hand. "I bumped into you and Holly at V that year," one fan replied, while another asked: "Was this at Leeds or Reading festival? I'm sure I met you all!"

Others commented on Holly's figure from before her dramatic weight loss, with one writing: "Omg I miss Holly looking like this!! Curvylicious!!" Another posted: "Lovely, before Holly got thin." Some fans noted how similar Keith, 46, and Holly, 38, looked, saying they could be brother and sister or even twins.

Keith and Holly have starred on Celebrity Juice since its launch in September 2008. The comedian, whose real name is Leigh Francis, created and presents the show while Holly acts as a team captain. The pair were joined by Fearne Cotton, who was also a team captain, but the radio presenter has since been replaced by Paddy McGuinness. After Fearne announced her shock decision to quit, Keith admitted he almost thought about leaving too.

The pair have starred on Celebrity Juice since its launch in 2008

"Initially I said, 'That's it, I'm leaving too.' It's been ten years and Holly, Fearne and I don't see each other all the time, but we're a close group of mates. Ages ago we said to each other if one goes, we all go. After I found out Fearne was leaving, I went to bed and slept on it and woke up the next day thinking that I can't leave the show because I still enjoy it so much.

"I thought, 'If Holly leaves because Fearne is then that really is the end, I'm not doing it without them both.' But then I spoke to Holly and the first thing she said was, 'Who are we going to get then?' I said, 'So you're still up for it then?' and she said, 'Of course!' She did say she thought she would be the first to leave though. I thought so too!"

