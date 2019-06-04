Celebrity daily edit: Maternal Queen Letizia inaugurates book fair, CFDA Awards - video
In today's Daily Edit we join Queen Letizia of Spain as she inaugurates a book fair in Madrid - surrounded by lots of young fans! We congratulate Jennifer Lopez on receiving a Fashion Icon gong at the CFDA Awards. Plus we wish Tom Ellis and Meaghan Oppenheimer the best as they tie the knot in California... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
