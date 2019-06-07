Celebrity daily edit: Queen Mathilde and King Philippe's romantic date night, Leona Lewis' hen party - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we head to Belgium where Queen Mathilde and King Philippe had a romantic date night out at a concert. We wish Prince Joachim of Denmark a very happy 50th birthday. Plus we learn that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have called time on their relationship. And we see how Leona Lewis celebrated her hen party... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

