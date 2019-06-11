Paul Hollywood's ex-wife Alexandra makes surprising confession about their marriage The former couple split for the second time in 2017

Paul Hollywood's ex-wife Alexandra has opened up about their 20-year marriage, admitting that she "lost herself" and "made sacrifices". In 2013, the celebrity chef had an affair with his American Baking Competition co-star, Marcela Valladolid, but reconciled with his wife shortly afterwards. Alexandra, who is a food writer, reflected on their marriage during a chat with The Sunday Telegraph, saying: "When you get married and have children, it's easy to lose yourself. I'm not complaining because I was happy, but then someone else rips everything up and it wakes you up to who you are and what you have become and what sacrifices you've made."

The couple were married for 20 years

Alexandra and Paul were married for 20 years. They briefly split in 2013 after the Great British Bake Off judge's indiscretion came to light; Alexandra received a £1.4million payout. But the couple later reconciled, with Paul, 52, calling his affair "the biggest mistake" of his life. They split for the second time in November 2017. Alexandra previously revealed she stayed with her husband for the sake of their son Josh, 17. Speaking about her decision, the mother-of-one confessed: "I stand by that decision. I believed in my marriage, I wanted to make it work."

Despite the split almost two years ago, Alexandrea confessed the divorce is still painful. "I'm not going to lie and say it hasn't been difficult, but I'm not broken," she explained. "Divorce hurts. I was married for 20 years. But you keep going." At the time of their split, the former couple released this statement: "It is with sadness that we have decided to separate. Our focus continues to be the happiness of our son… we ask the press and public to allow us privacy during this very difficult time."

