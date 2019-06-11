Celebrity daily edit: Prince William's star-studded evening out for a good cause, new photo of Psalm West - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we join the Duke of Cambridge as he toasts the 25th anniversary of Child Bereavement UK with a host of stars. We congratulate the King and Queen of Jordan on their 26th wedding anniversary. Plus we see the first close glimpse of baby Psalm West. And we cross all our fingers that Chizzy Akudolu makes her brother's wedding after losing her passport in the airport!... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

