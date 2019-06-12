Celebrity daily edit: Princess Victoria's stunning night out at music awards, David Beckham's dad's pride - video
In today's Daily Edit we head to Stockholm for the Polar Music Awards - where the Swedish royals were out in force. We also join Prince Harry at a Sentebale fundraising concert - where Katherine Jenkins recreated an iconic photo from her wedding. Plus we hear what Ted Beckham has to say about how his son David has turned out in a video that the two have appeared in, ahead of Father's Day... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
