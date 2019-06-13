Celebrity daily edit: Maximum glamour for Queen Maxima, Amy Williams' new baby - video

﻿
Celebrity daily edit: Maximum glamour for Queen Maxima, Amy Williams' new baby

In today's Daily Edit we love seeing Queen Maxima glammed up to the max during her and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands' trip to the Republic of Ireland. We also join the Duchess of Cambridge at the annual gala in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week. Plus we congratulate Amy Williams on the birth of her second child... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
