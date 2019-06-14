Celebrity daily edit: Countess of Wessex in Lebanon, Emily Andre stuns at Butterfly Ball - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we head to Lebanon where the Countess of Wessex made a historic trip - as the first member of the British Royal Family to make an official visit there. We also join Sarah Ferguson at the 2019 Butterfly Ball - at which Peter Andre and his wife Emily were also in attendance. Plus we catch up with Sophie Turner who has been travelling around Europe with a group of friends prior to her summer nuptials... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW