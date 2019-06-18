Celebrity daily edit: Stunning Princess Mary at flag anniversary event, Matthew Wolfenden predicts third child's gender - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we join Princess Mary and Prince Frederik of Denmark as they celebrate the 800th anniversary of the creation of the Danish flag. We also join King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima as they make their debut at Royal Ascot. Plus we hear why Matthew Wolfenden excepts his third child to be another son... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

