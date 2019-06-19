Celebrity daily edit: Monaco royals support Pauline Ducruet's designer debut, Gordon Ramsay's daughter's achievement - video
In today's Daily Edit we head to Paris Fashion Week where Princess Stephanie of Monaco's daughter Pauline Ducruet showcased her designs for the Alter show - surrounded by her close family. We also congratulate three royal couples on their wedding anniversaries. Plus we hear what Gordon Ramsay's daughter Meghan has been the first of her family to achieve... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
