Celebrity daily edit: Prince Charles at Bond HQ, Ruth Langsford in mourning - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we see Prince Charles shaken but not stirred by his fun day out at the James Bond studios outside of London. We catch up with who wore what at Ascot's Ladies Day. Plus we pass our sincerest condolences to Ruth Langsford for her sad loss... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

Scroll down for video



WATCH VIDEO BELOW