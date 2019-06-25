Celebrity daily edit: Princess Mary enjoys a Parisian welcome, Stacey Solomon's three sons bond - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we pop over to Paris where Princess Mary of Denmark has been meeting with First Lady Brigitte Macron. We join the Duchess of Cambridge at a photography workshop for Action for Children, to coincide with her being named Patron of the Royal Photographic Society. Plus we are delighted to get a glimpse at Stacey Solomon's three sons all together in an adorable snap... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

Scroll down for video



WATCH VIDEO BELOW