Celebrity daily edit: Queen Maxima's new four-legged friend, Alex Jones' new-mum glow - video

In today's Daily Edit we head over to the Netherlands where Queen Maxima made a new friend at a riding school. We join lots of inspiration women at HELLO!s inaugural Star Women awards. Plus we love seeing Alex Jones' glowing new-mum happiness in a new photo she has shared... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

Scroll down for video



WATCH VIDEO BELOW