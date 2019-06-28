Joe Sugg and Strictly's Dianne Buswell finally announce happy news - see here The news is out!

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have confirmed they are set to hit the road on a brand new tour together - much to the delight of their fans! After teasing their project on social media for almost two weeks, the Strictly Come Dancing couple revealed they will host a never-before-seen variety show, which will give "audiences a fantastic evening of performance, full of glitz, magic and plenty of laughs, guaranteed to leave fans of all ages spellbound".

The 20-date nationwide tour will take place in March and April next year, shortly after Dianne will complete her Strictly commitments for the next series. Taking to Instagram on Friday to share the details, Joe stated: "SO pleased and excited that we can FINALLY reveal #projectJoanne! The Joe & Dianne show will be touring around the UK MARCH & APRIL 2020!" He added: "So excited to be on stage with @diannebuswell again and performing for as many of you as possible. #thejoe&dianneshow."

In response, Dianne wrote: "Cannot wait to be on stage with you again!!!!!! #dontdropme." Their Strictly friends were quick to congratulate the couple, with pro dancer Amy Dowden remarking: "Going to be amazing!!!!! Can't wait to come and watch!!!!" Oti Mabuse said: "Congratulations guys @diannebuswell @joe_sugg, wish you the best of luck." Kevin Clifton added: "Awesome!!!! Nice one guys, I'm coming!" Katya Jones stated: "That’s gonna be so good!!" [sic]

Following their successful stint on Strictly last year, Joe and Dianne have been riding high. Joe, 27, went on to present the New Year's Eve countdown show for the BBC and voiced the role of Gus in the UK-version of Wonder Park, while his 30-year-old girlfriend has embarked on various dance tours.

