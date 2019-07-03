Celebrity daily edit: Queen Letizia's cultural date in Majorca, Wimbledon's mixed doubles couple announced - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we pop over to the Spanish island of Majorca where Queen Letizia took part in a film festival which honoured Ken Loach. We learn the sad news about the sudden and unexpected passing of a fashion designer - who was also a Saudi prince. Plus we are excited to learn that two of our favourite tennis players are teaming up to play mixed doubles together at Wimbledon!... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW