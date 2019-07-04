Celebrity daily edit: Prince William's summer style at hospital visit, Sophie Turner's wedding dress - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we join Prince William as he follows in his mother's footsteps by being a regular visitor at the Royal Marsden Hospital. We get a glimpse at Sophie Turner's beautiful wedding dress as she and Joe Jonas release a photo from their special day. Plus we find out who has been cast as Ariel in the live-action The Little Mermaid film... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

