Rylan Clark-Neal looks totally UNRECOGNISABLE in throwback photo The This Morning star has transformed himself!

Rylan Clark-Neal delighted his fans on Saturday by sharing a throwback photo of himself taken in 2009. The This Morning star, who first found fame in 2012 on The X Factor, posted an image on Instagram, showing him posing by the sea in Ibiza – and he looks completely unrecognisable! "Ten years ago me just did his first live set at @mamboibiza. What an honour. 2009-2019 [sic]," Rylan, 30, captioned the snapshot. The image shows Rylan with blonde hair styled into a quiff and sporting a goatee, wearing a low-cut blue T-shirt and jeans. Fans were understandably shocked by his transformation, with many encouraging the star to return to his blonde roots. "Omg Rylan you look gorge with that hair x," one follower wrote, while a second added: "You could go light-haired again… so handsome." Another remarked: "Look like your mum, lovely lady."

Rylan's mum Linda has become the breakout star of this series of Celebrity Gogglebox in recent weeks, delighting viewers with her straight-talking personality and hilarious blunders. Mother and son have joined a number of famous faces on the hit Channel 4 show, watching everything from First Dates to the G20 summit – and Linda's remarks have not disappointed. Recently the pair were seen sitting on the sofa watching coverage of Donald Trump's visit to meet Kim Jong-un in North Korea. As they watched, Rylan noted a likeness between the leader and Bond villain Oddjob. "In his palace he has a pond of piranhas that he throws people in if they've been bad to him," he joked to Linda. "Do you reckon it was him that played Oddjob," she then asked. "Did Kim Jong-un play Oddjob in Bond?!" shocked Rylan responded. "No! Kim Jong-un definitely wasn't Oddjob in James Bond."

Fans were quick to comment on Linda's gaffe, with one writing: "Did Kim Jong-un play Oddjob in the James Bond films? @Rylan's Mum is an absolute scream #celebritygogglebox." A second added: "Rylan's mum in the best thing to happen to #Gogglebox for a long time. She's a natural!" A third added: "#Rylan's Mum in priceless (in the best way)… she'll get her own show after this… #KeepingUpAppearances maybe??"

