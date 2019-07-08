Celebrity daily edit: Danish twins pay tribute to their Australian roots, Stacey Solomon family photo - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we see how Danish twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine paid tribute to their mum Princess Mary's Australian roots at the weekend. We find out how Princess Diana's memory was kept alive at Archie Harrison's christening. Plus we see the lovely family photo that Stacey Solomon has shared... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW