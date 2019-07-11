Celebrity daily edit: Princess Ingrid's cute family holiday shots, Nicole Kidman's new pet - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we head to Norway where Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit have settled into their holiday villa with their two youngest children. We spot Princess Charlotte having a kick-around with her brother while their dad was playing polo. Plus we get a glimpse at the new member in the Kidman-Urban household... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

Scroll down for video



WATCH VIDEO BELOW