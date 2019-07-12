Celebrity daily edit: Princess Mako charms Peru, Mrs Hinch's new motherhood advice - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we join Princess Mako as she makes an official visit to Peru to honour the 120th anniversary of Japanese immigration there. We are excited to learn that we're going to get to see lots of royals at Wimbledon over the weekend. Plus we hear what Mrs Hinch has to say about new motherhood. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

